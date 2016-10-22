Ginger and passion fruit crème brûlée, ginger sable, ginger & apricot compote

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: French

Ingredients You will need a small kitchen blowtorch

Crème brûlée:

65ml milk

200ml cream

2 scraped vanilla pods

Juice and seeds of 4 passion fruit

Juice of one inch cube of fresh ginger, finely grated and squeezed

6 egg yolks

85g caster sugar

6tsp icing sugar, to glaze

Sable:

40g butter

30g caster sugar

10g almond flour

80g all-purpose flour

Juice of a half inch piece of fresh ginger

1 egg

Compote:

100g dried apricots

100g caster sugar

25ml Drambuie (optional)

350ml water

10ml ginger juice

Method

Crème brûlée: Pre-heat an oven to 100 degrees Celsius/gas mark a quarter.

Bring the cream, ginger, passion fruit, milk and vanilla to the boil. Slowly whisk egg and sugar until dissolved. Add cream mixture bit by bit, mixing well but slowly. Strain and pour into moulds. Place into a bain-marie of water and into the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until wobbly and a cocktail stick comes out clean. Place in the fridge for four to five hours. Sable: Pre-heat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius/gas mark 3.

Cream the butter and sugar. Add both flours and mix to a crumble. Add the ginger juice and then the egg, bit by bit. You need a doughy texture. If extra egg is necessary just mix in a little more.

Roll between two sheets of parchment paper to three millimetres thick. Place in the fridge for at least two hours. Cut into six even lengths. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden. Remove and using your knife trim the edges for a sharp finish. When the biscuits are cool, place in a sealed container until needed. Compote: Add all the ingredients to the smallest pot you have that they’ll fit into. Boil vigorously for 25 minutes (mixing every three minutes) then blitz with a hand blender or in a food processor. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

To serve, de-mould the brûlées onto serving plates. Place a quenelle of compote and a biscuit on each. Add a teaspoon of icing sugar to each brûlée and spread it all over the surface, then use a blowtorch to glaze.