Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Serves 4

500g strong white flour

2x7g sachets dried yeast

1 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp salt

275ml milk

2 tbsp yoghurt

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A small handful of coriander, finely chopped

Butter, melted to serve

Sea salt

Method

Making naan bread at home is a little laborious, but worth the effort, especially if you find yourself disappointed by those stiff slippers you buy in supermarkets.

If you are going to the trouble of serving an Indian-inspired feast, going the extra mile and making this flatbread spiked with garlic and coriander will only add to the experience. I have suggested a griddle pan to cook the naan, but they work equally well on a hot barbecue. Combine the flour, yeast, sugar, salt in a mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.

Whisk together the milk and yoghurt and pour into the centre. Using a wooden spoon mix together until a rough dough forms.

Place on a lightly-floured work surface and knead in the garlic and coriander and continue to knead for eight minutes, or until smooth and elastic.

Place the smooth dough back in the mixing bowl and cover it. Leave in a warm place to rise for 45 minutes.

Knock the dough back and knead gently before dividing into four pieces. Roll each piece of dough out roughly to about one centimetre in thickness.

Heat a large frying pan or griddle pan and brush it with oil. When it is almost smoking, cook each naan bread until slightly risen and lightly browned on either side. Keep them warm in a low oven until you are ready to serve. Brush with melted butter and a sprinkle of sea salt.