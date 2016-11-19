Garlic and tarragon rosti with salmon and garlic cream sauce

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves six

6 x 200g salmon portions

20ml vegetable oil

20g butter

Salt and ground white pepper to season

Garlic sauce:

6 cloves peeled garlic

10ml vegetable oil

100ml dry white wine

250ml cream

Juice of 1 lemon

Rosti:

3 peeled and washed Rooster potatoes

5g chopped tarragon

2 cloves crushed garlic

50g butter

10ml vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to season

Method

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4 and place an oven-proof frying pan on a high heat. When it is hot, add the vegetable oil, season the salmon with salt and white pepper and place in the pan, skin side down to sear.

Don’t shake the pan, simply let the salmon cook for three to four minutes then gently turn it.

Once you turn the salmon, add the butter and baste them all. Set them aside at room temperature until you start cooking the rosti, at which point you then add the salmon to the pre-heated oven for eight to 10 minutes.

Heat a small pot and add the peeled garlic and vegetable oil. Sweat until golden brown then season well with salt and pepper. Now pour in the white wine and lemon juice and reduce by half. Add the cream and boil rapidly until reduced by half, and you are left with a good consistency. Blitz the sauce with a hand blender, adjust the seasoning and set aside.

For the rosti, grate the potatoes and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. Season well and mix in the tarragon.

Place the butter and crushed garlic in a pan and bring to a sizzle. Using small metal cookie cutters divide the potato mixture between them and press in tight then remove the cutters as you slowly pan fry the rosti. After three or four minutes the underside should be golden and ready to turn. Cook on the opposite side for three or four minutes and then repeat on each side for one minute each.