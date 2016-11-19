Garlic and tarragon rosti with salmon and garlic cream sauce
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 6 x 200g salmon portions
- 20ml vegetable oil
- 20g butter
- Salt and ground white pepper to season
- Garlic sauce:
- 6 cloves peeled garlic
- 10ml vegetable oil
- 100ml dry white wine
- 250ml cream
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Rosti:
- 3 peeled and washed Rooster potatoes
- 5g chopped tarragon
- 2 cloves crushed garlic
- 50g butter
- 10ml vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper to season
Method
Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4 and place an oven-proof frying pan on a high heat. When it is hot, add the vegetable oil, season the salmon with salt and white pepper and place in the pan, skin side down to sear.
Don’t shake the pan, simply let the salmon cook for three to four minutes then gently turn it.
Once you turn the salmon, add the butter and baste them all. Set them aside at room temperature until you start cooking the rosti, at which point you then add the salmon to the pre-heated oven for eight to 10 minutes.
Heat a small pot and add the peeled garlic and vegetable oil. Sweat until golden brown then season well with salt and pepper. Now pour in the white wine and lemon juice and reduce by half. Add the cream and boil rapidly until reduced by half, and you are left with a good consistency. Blitz the sauce with a hand blender, adjust the seasoning and set aside.
For the rosti, grate the potatoes and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. Season well and mix in the tarragon.
Place the butter and crushed garlic in a pan and bring to a sizzle. Using small metal cookie cutters divide the potato mixture between them and press in tight then remove the cutters as you slowly pan fry the rosti. After three or four minutes the underside should be golden and ready to turn. Cook on the opposite side for three or four minutes and then repeat on each side for one minute each.