Frozen smoothie bowl with homemade granola
- Serves: 2
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- Serves 2
- For the smoothie bowl:
- 200g frozen berries
- 1 banana, sliced and frozen
- 50ml apple juice, not from concentrate
- 50ml yoghurt
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- For the granola:
- 50g jumbo oats
- 2 tbsp hazelnuts, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp almonds, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp sunflower seeds
- 2 tbsp of pumpkin seeds
- 1 heaped tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- Pinch salt
- 75 raspberries, to serve
- 75g strawberries, to serve
Method
Smoothie bowls are California’s latest “in” thing, and I’ve spotted these frozen smoothie bowls everywhere.
Having ice-cream scoops of frozen smoothie does feel a little like having dessert for breakfast, but with home made granola, it’s a novelty worth trying. To make the smoothie, place all the ingredients in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.
Transfer to a container and freeze for at least two hours, or overnight.
For the granola, melt the maple syrup and coconut oil in a small pan over a low heat, then allow it to cool slightly. Combine all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, drizzle the maple syrup and coconut oil over everything and mix through.
Empty the granola onto a large baking tray lined with parchment paper and spread it out evenly.
Toast in the oven for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4, but keep an eye on it as ovens vary – you are looking for the oats to just turn a light golden brown.
Give them a mix halfway through the cooking time.
Remove the granola from the oven and allow it to cool down completely.
Using an ice-cream scoop, divide the frozen smoothie between two serving bowls and scatter the granola and berries over the top.