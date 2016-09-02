Frozen smoothie bowl with homemade granola

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: American

Ingredients Serves 2

For the smoothie bowl:

200g frozen berries

1 banana, sliced and frozen

50ml apple juice, not from concentrate

50ml yoghurt

1 tbsp maple syrup

For the granola:

50g jumbo oats

2 tbsp hazelnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp almonds, roughly chopped

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

2 tbsp of pumpkin seeds

1 heaped tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

Pinch salt

75 raspberries, to serve

75g strawberries, to serve

Method

Smoothie bowls are California’s latest “in” thing, and I’ve spotted these frozen smoothie bowls everywhere.

Having ice-cream scoops of frozen smoothie does feel a little like having dessert for breakfast, but with home made granola, it’s a novelty worth trying. To make the smoothie, place all the ingredients in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a container and freeze for at least two hours, or overnight.

For the granola, melt the maple syrup and coconut oil in a small pan over a low heat, then allow it to cool slightly. Combine all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, drizzle the maple syrup and coconut oil over everything and mix through.

Empty the granola onto a large baking tray lined with parchment paper and spread it out evenly.

Toast in the oven for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4, but keep an eye on it as ovens vary – you are looking for the oats to just turn a light golden brown.

Give them a mix halfway through the cooking time.

Remove the granola from the oven and allow it to cool down completely.

Using an ice-cream scoop, divide the frozen smoothie between two serving bowls and scatter the granola and berries over the top.