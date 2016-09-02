Frozen smoothie bowl with homemade granola

Fri, Sep 2, 2016, 12:00

First published: Fri, Sep 2, 2016, 12:00

   
  • Serves: 2
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

  • Serves 2
  • For the smoothie bowl:
  • 200g frozen berries
  • 1 banana, sliced and frozen
  • 50ml apple juice, not from concentrate
  • 50ml yoghurt
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • For the granola:
  • 50g jumbo oats
  • 2 tbsp hazelnuts, roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp almonds, roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp sunflower seeds
  • 2 tbsp of pumpkin seeds
  • 1 heaped tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • Pinch salt
  • 75 raspberries, to serve
  • 75g strawberries, to serve

Method

Smoothie bowls are California’s latest “in” thing, and I’ve spotted these frozen smoothie bowls everywhere.

Having ice-cream scoops of frozen smoothie does feel a little like having dessert for breakfast, but with home made granola, it’s a novelty worth trying. To make the smoothie, place all the ingredients in a high speed blender and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a container and freeze for at least two hours, or overnight.

For the granola, melt the maple syrup and coconut oil in a small pan over a low heat, then allow it to cool slightly. Combine all the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, drizzle the maple syrup and coconut oil over everything and mix through.

Empty the granola onto a large baking tray lined with parchment paper and spread it out evenly.

Toast in the oven for 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4, but keep an eye on it as ovens vary – you are looking for the oats to just turn a light golden brown.

Give them a mix halfway through the cooking time.

Remove the granola from the oven and allow it to cool down completely.

Using an ice-cream scoop, divide the frozen smoothie between two serving bowls and scatter the granola and berries over the top.