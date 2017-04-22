Finn Ní Fhaoláin recipe: Irish Malaysian noodle soup Serves two hungry humans

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 4 large or 6 small shallots

Coconut or sesame oil, for frying

2 portions rice noodles (always check packet for GF)

A handful Chinese broccoli (normal will do if you can’t find it)

10 GF fish balls (these can be sourced from any good Asian market)

1tsp fresh ginger, finely chopped

5 thinly sliced mushrooms – shiitake if you’re getting really authentic about it

4 large pak choi leaves, shredded

1tsp Chinese five-spice powder

Splash GF tamari soy sauce

Half a Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot or sachet (18g) instant miso soup

2 umami eggs (hardboiled eggs that have been peeled and soaked for six hours in 3tbs tamari soy and 3tbs water)

Fresh coriander leaves

TO SERVE:

Beansprouts

Chilli sauce (GF), to taste

Half a lime, cut into 2 wedges

Method

To start, finely slice the shallots. I tend to do a whole bag and then keep the crisp, fried shallots to top other dishes. Shallots have a more delicate flavour than normal onions, which is why I prefer them here.

Fry in coconut or sesame oil at a high heat, stirring all the time, until crispy. I like them a bit burned. Heap them on a kitchen towel and leave to one side. Try not to nibble on them – I always lose half of them to idle hands.

Bring four cups (960ml) of water to the boil in a medium saucepan, then add the noodles.

Using a steamer or a colander and the saucepan lid, steam the broccoli above the noodles.

Cut the fish balls in half and then, in a pan, stir-fry the ginger, chopped fish balls, mushrooms and pak choi, seasoning them with the Chinese five-spice powder.

When the broccoli is done, set it aside. Then, when the noodles are al dente, drain them and then pop them back in the pot with three cups (720ml) of fresh boiling water. This gives the soup a less starchy base.

Add a dash of tamari soy sauce and the Stock Pot or miso sachet and simmer for three minutes.

To serve: Place the noodles and broth in large soup or ramen bowls. Arrange the stir-fry mix, broccoli and umami egg slices as you like. Garnish with lots of crispy shallots, fresh coriander, some bean sprouts, a dollop of chilli sauce and a lime wedge.

For a veggie-friendly version, leave out fish balls and add another egg. For a less spicy version, leave out fresh ginger and chilli sauce.