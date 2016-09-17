Filet mignon with coffee green peppercorn sauce, truffled pomme puree and Vichy carrots

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients Serves six

6 x 8oz fillet steaks, trimmed (reserve the trimmings for the sauce)

50ml olive oil

1 bulb of garlic, split in half through the cloves

1 celery stalk

1 small white onion, roughly chopped

8 sprigs of thyme

250ml red wine

500ml water

4 large Maris Piper potatoes, peeled

50ml cream

3 knobs butter

Salt and white pepper

1tsp truffle oil

12 small organic carrots

4 knobs butter

3tsp sugar

3tsp green peppercorns

2 shots of espresso coffee

80ml Kahlua or Tia Maria

Method

Heat a heavy-based non-stick cast iron pan and pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees/gas 4. Add the beef trimmings to the pan and colour well. Season and add the chopped celery, onion, thyme and garlic (exposed clove side down). Cook rapidly and brown all the ingredients well.

When browned, strain off excess fat and add the wine to de-glaze the pan. Reduce the wine until it’s almost completely evaporated, then add the water. Boil rapidly until reduced to approximately 200ml of liquid. Strain this stock well and reserve it.

Season the fillets well with sea salt and pepper. Heat a heavy cast iron pan until it is smoking. Pour the olive oil onto a roasting tray and gently roll each fillet of beef until lightly coated, then add to the smoking hot pan. Seal all over very well, then set aside.



For the coffee sauce: Heat the green peppercorns in a cast iron pan. Add the coffee liqueur and flambé for 10 seconds then douse the flame with the espresso coffee. Reduce the liquid by half then add the beef stock and reduce rapidly until you have a sauce consistency. Set aside, keeping the sauce warm.

Cover the potatoes with cold water, cook until tender, then drain and dry them well. Add the cream and three knobs of butter. Season well, and set aside keeping the potatoes warm.

Cover the carrots with cold water and add three pinches of salt plus two knobs of butter and the sugar. Boil until tender, drain them, then add the remaining two knobs of butter and cover and set aside.

When you start cooking the potatoes and carrots, place the beef in a tray and put it into the oven for 12 minutes.

Remove fillets and sit, covered with foil, for four minutes to rest. Add the truffle oil to the potatoes and adjust seasoning.



To serve: Place the beef in the centre of the plate, spoon over some sauce, top with a quenelle of mash and add some carrots.