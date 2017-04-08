Egg bhurji – a great spicy scrambled-egg-style dish from Pakistan

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Enough for 4

4 large eggs

4 tablespoons full-fat milk

2 tablespoons ghee

2 small onions, finely chopped

2 fat green chillies, deseeded and finely sliced

2cm piece of ginger, scraped and finely grated

Half-teaspoon turmeric powder

Quarter-teaspoon chilli powder

350g tomatoes, deseeded and finely chopped

15g coriander, leaves removed and half chopped, the rest left whole for serving

1 lime, halved

Sea salt crystals and freshly

Ground black pepper

Method

A great spicy scrambled-egg-style dish from Pakistan, served with lots of coriander leaves. I like to add freshly squeezed lime juice, which is not as acidic as lemon. Take to the table in its cooking pan along with hot flatbreads for scooping.

Try adding a little white crabmeat or cooked smoked haddock to warm through for a more substantial meal.

Crack the eggs into a bowl, then mix in the milk and some salt and pepper with a fork.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the onions, chillies and ginger and cook over a medium heat for about five minutes until soft. Stir in the turmeric and chilli powder, add the tomatoes, cover and fry gently for about five minutes until thick.

Increase the heat a little, pour in the egg mixture and stir, scraping it from around the edges as it sets. Continue to stir into curds for about four minutes until the mixture is no longer loose and it can only just stand in a mound.

Stir in the chopped coriander, squeeze in the lime juice and check the seasoning. Serve right away with the whole coriander leaves scattered over.