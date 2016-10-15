Duck breast, carrot and ginger puree, curried pumpkin seeds and salad of orange and fennel

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Carrot puree:

Juice of 10 carrots

3 carrots, peeled and diced

Juice from a one inch cube of ginger (extract juice by grating finely and squeezing)

2 pinches salt

2 pinches ground white pepper

Curried pumpkin seeds:

6 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tsp organic curry powder

Drizzle of rapeseed oil

Orange and fennel salad:

1 bulb of fennel, trimmed and sliced on a mandolin

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of 1 orange

Segments from 1 orange (each cut into three pieces)

2 pinches salt

2 pinches pepper

1tsp sugar

2tsp white wine vinegar

6 duck breasts

Sea salt and ground black pepper to season

Method

Carrot puree: add all ingredients to a pot and boil until tender. Strain off the juice but reserve it. Add the carrots to a food processor and blend, adding small splashes of the cooking liquor until the desired consistency is reached. Adjust the seasoning and set aside.

Pumpkin seeds: add pumpkin seeds to a frying pan and pan roast on a high heat. Keep tossing the seeds, and when they are toasted add the curry powder. Keep on the heat, continuously tossing for one minute. Add the oil, mix well and cook for 20 seconds. Remove and spoon onto kitchen towels to drain excess oil. Set aside at room temperature.

Salad: combine all the ingredients and mix well. Cover with cling film. After 10 minutes, mix well again and set aside, covered.

Duck: pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees/gas 4. Season the duck breast on either side with salt and black pepper. Add the duck, skin side down, to a cold pan. Cook on a low-medium heat until skin is golden and crisp.

Turn and seal the under side. Place in the oven, skin side up, for five minutes, or until cooked to your preference. Remove from the oven and rest the meat for two minutes, covered with foil.

To serve, re-heat the puree and split between six plates. Divide the fennel salad between the six, as well as the pumpkin seeds. Slice the duck lengthwise into strips and add to the plate.