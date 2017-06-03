Donal Skehan: Strawberry and rhubarb semifreddo This ideal ‘make-ahead’ dessert is at its most delicious with fresh, summer strawberries

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 1 large egg

3 large egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

150g caster sugar

400ml double cream

200g strawberries, hulled

2 tbsp icing sugar



To serve:

200g strawberries, hulled & halved or quartered if large

3 tbsp strawberry jam, sieved (optional)

Method

Semifreddo is the ideal make-ahead dessert. The basic recipe here can be garnished with different toppings of your choice, but is delicious with the summer’s freshest strawberries.

Double line a 1.5-litre capacity loaf tin with cling film.

Place the egg, egg yolks, vanilla extract and sugar in a heatproof bowl and set it over a saucepan of simmering water. Using a hand-held electric whisk, beat for about eight minutes until the mixture is thick and pale. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a separate large bowl, whip the double cream until it is stiff. Fold in the pale egg mixture until combined.

Pour half the mix into the prepared loaf tin.

Blitz the strawberries and icing sugar in a blender until smooth and then ripple half the purée through the creamy mixture. Cover with cling film and place in the freezer to set for six hours or overnight.

To serve, turn the semifreddo out on to a serving platter and carefully remove the cling film. Drizzle with the jam and garnish with the prepared strawberries and serve in generous slices.