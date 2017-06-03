Donal Skehan: Strawberry and rhubarb semifreddo
This ideal ‘make-ahead’ dessert is at its most delicious with fresh, summer strawberries
Garnish with prepared strawberries and serve in generous slices
- Serves: 8
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- 1 large egg
- 3 large egg yolks
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 150g caster sugar
- 400ml double cream
- 200g strawberries, hulled
- 2 tbsp icing sugar
-
- To serve:
- 200g strawberries, hulled & halved or quartered if large
- 3 tbsp strawberry jam, sieved (optional)
Method
Semifreddo is the ideal make-ahead dessert. The basic recipe here can be garnished with different toppings of your choice, but is delicious with the summer’s freshest strawberries.
Double line a 1.5-litre capacity loaf tin with cling film.
Place the egg, egg yolks, vanilla extract and sugar in a heatproof bowl and set it over a saucepan of simmering water. Using a hand-held electric whisk, beat for about eight minutes until the mixture is thick and pale. Remove from the heat and set aside.
In a separate large bowl, whip the double cream until it is stiff. Fold in the pale egg mixture until combined.
Pour half the mix into the prepared loaf tin.
Blitz the strawberries and icing sugar in a blender until smooth and then ripple half the purée through the creamy mixture. Cover with cling film and place in the freezer to set for six hours or overnight.
To serve, turn the semifreddo out on to a serving platter and carefully remove the cling film. Drizzle with the jam and garnish with the prepared strawberries and serve in generous slices.