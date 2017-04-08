Donal Skehan: spring minestrone drop soup Adding tortelloni to this soup, just before it’s ready to serve, is key

Spring minestrone drop soup: best served with a dollop of pesto, fresh basil leaves, shaved pecorino cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

2 litres good quality chicken or vegetable stock, hot

150g frozen peas

100g asparagus, trimmed and roughly chopped

8 spring onions, trimmed and sliced in 5cm pieces

½ savoy cabbage, finely shredded

250g pack spinach & ricotta tortelloni

Sea salt and ground black pepper



To serve:

Pesto

Basil leaves

Pecorino cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Method

The real trick to this spring soup is the addition of store-bought tortelloni which gets dropped into the soup just before it’s ready to serve.

Seek out the best quality ones you can lay your hands on and feel free to mix up the choice of greens.

Place a medium pot over a medium-high heat and add the oil. Once hot, sauté the onion and celery for 4 minutes until just tender. Add in the stock and bring to a steady simmer.

Add in the peas, asparagus, spring onions and savoy cabbage. Allow to cook gently for 3-4 minutes before adding the tortelloni. Cook for a further 4 minutes until the pasta is cooked and season to taste.

Serve in deep bowls with a dollop of pesto, fresh basil leaves, shaved pecorino cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.