Donal Skehan's summer lamb with orange harissa sauce Massage the lamb with the marinade and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes

Slice the lamb thinly and serve with charred vegetables and a generous drizzle of the orange harissa paste and the resting juices

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: North African

Ingredients Serves 6

1.5kg boneless shoulder of lamb

3 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

3 rosemary sprigs, leaves finely chopped

Sea salt and ground black pepper



For the orange harissa:

5 tbsp harissa paste

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely grated

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 tbsp lemon juice



For the charred greens:

10 spring onions, trimmed and chopped in half

2 raddicio, sliced in quarters

4 endives, trimmed and sliced in half

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Method

Whisk together the ingredients for the orange harissa sauce and set aside.

Heat a barbecue to a high heat.

Using a small sharp knife poke holes all over the flesh of the lamb. Add 3 tbsp of the orange harissa paste to the olive oil, garlic, rosemary and a generous seasoning of salt and pepper – whisk until combined. Massage the lamb with the marinade and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes or covered in the fridge overnight.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar with a generous seasoning of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the raddicio, endives and spring onions and toss to coat.

When the barbecue has come up to a high heat add the vegetables and cook until charred on all sides. Remove to a plate and keep covered and warm.

Add the lamb to the centre of the grill and cook on both sides for 3-4 minutes until it has good colour, before lowering the temperature, covering with a lid and cooking for approximately 30 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 130degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare. Turn the meat halfway through the cooking time. Shield with tin foil if the lamb takes on too much colour.

When the lamb is cooked, transfer to a chopping board with deep grooves to catch the juices, cover with tin foil and allow to rest for about five minutes.

Slice the lamb thinly and serve with charred vegetables and a generous drizzle of the orange harissa paste and the resting juices.

