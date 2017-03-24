Donal Skehan’s soy and ginger chicken thighs
Coat chicken thighs in a dark sauce and serve with noodles
Using dark soya sauce in this dish can add to the flavour.
- Serves: 2
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Chinese
Ingredients
- Serves 2
- 400g chicken thighs, boneless (about 4-5)
- 4 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely minced
- 200g egg noodles
- 200g brocollini
- 1-2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
- From the store cupboard:
- 1-2 tbsp sunflower oil
- Salt
Method
The salty, umami taste of soy sauce is often underrated and masked by other stronger Asian ingredients. In this simple chicken supper it stands to attention with the aromatics of freshly grated ginger and creates a dark and delicious sauce to coat chicken thighs, noodles and vegetables. I have used dark soy sauce, a richer and slightly less salty version than light, please do seek this out, it’s altogether different from lighter soy sauce in taste and texture.
In a mixing bowl whisk together the soy sauce and ginger until well combined.
Add the chicken thighs and toss until completely coated.
Cover and allow to marinate in the fridge for 15-30 minutes, as long as you can wait.
Place a large frying pan over a medium high heat and add enough oil to coat the pan.
Fry the chicken skin side down for 10 minutes before turning and frying for a further 5 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Remove the pan from the heat.
While the chicken is cooking bring a pot of water to the boil and season with salt. Add the egg noodles to the water and stir to separate before placing the brocollini on top. Cook until both are tender.
Drain and refresh under cold water before tossing through in the frying pan with the cooked chicken.
Serve to the table in the pan sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.