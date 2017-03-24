Donal Skehan’s soy and ginger chicken thighs Coat chicken thighs in a dark sauce and serve with noodles

Using dark soya sauce in this dish can add to the flavour.

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients Serves 2

400g chicken thighs, boneless (about 4-5)

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely minced

200g egg noodles

200g brocollini

1-2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

From the store cupboard:

1-2 tbsp sunflower oil

Salt

Method

The salty, umami taste of soy sauce is often underrated and masked by other stronger Asian ingredients. In this simple chicken supper it stands to attention with the aromatics of freshly grated ginger and creates a dark and delicious sauce to coat chicken thighs, noodles and vegetables. I have used dark soy sauce, a richer and slightly less salty version than light, please do seek this out, it’s altogether different from lighter soy sauce in taste and texture.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the soy sauce and ginger until well combined.

Add the chicken thighs and toss until completely coated.

Cover and allow to marinate in the fridge for 15-30 minutes, as long as you can wait.

Place a large frying pan over a medium high heat and add enough oil to coat the pan.

Fry the chicken skin side down for 10 minutes before turning and frying for a further 5 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Remove the pan from the heat.

While the chicken is cooking bring a pot of water to the boil and season with salt. Add the egg noodles to the water and stir to separate before placing the brocollini on top. Cook until both are tender.

Drain and refresh under cold water before tossing through in the frying pan with the cooked chicken.

Serve to the table in the pan sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.