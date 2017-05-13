Donal Skehan recipe: Vietnamese beef and mango salad This salad is all about texture and bold flavor

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients SERVES 4

600g rump steak, trimmed of fat and thinly sliced

3tbs fish sauce

2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 lemongrass stalk, roughly bashed and finely sliced

1tbs rapeseed oil

4 shallots or 1 large onion, thinly sliced

Roasted peanuts, finely chopped, to serve



FOR THE SALAD

1 ripe mango, sliced thinly

2 baby gem lettuce, sliced thinly

A large handful beansprouts

A large handful each of coriander, thai basil, mint leaves



FOR THE NUOC CHAM DRESSING

4tbs fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1tbs caster sugar

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

3 red chillies, finely chopped

Method

Place the beef strips in a bowl and add the fish sauce, half the garlic and half the lemongrass. Leave to marinate for 20 minutes while you prepare the remaining ingredients.

Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

Heat a wok or frying pan over a high heat. Add the oil, and, just as it begins to smoke, add the remaining garlic and lemongrass and shallots to the wok. Stir-fry for one to two minutes until it becomes aromatic. Immediately add the beef and the marinade and stir-fry for two to three minutes, allowing it to sit in the pan every now and then without stirring to ensure it gets a good colour and chars slightly.

Add the ingredients for the salad into the bowl with the dressing and toss to coat.

Serve bowls with the salad topped with the warm beef and roasted peanuts.