Donal Skehan recipe: The best ever steak chilli Serves 6

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 75 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 2tbs rapeseed oil

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

3 small carrots, peeled and finely chopped

2 celery stalks, trimmed and finely chopped

2 red peppers, deseeded and finely chopped

2tsp chilli powder

1tsp smoked paprika

2tsp ground cumin

500g rib steak, finely chopped

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

1tbs Worcestershire sauce

1tbs treacle

400g tin each of kidney beans and chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Crusty bread or tortilla chips, crème fraîche and/or coriander leaves, to serve

Method

This is the perfect pot-luck recipe that can be transported in the pot it was cooked in. Serve warm with all the extras and you have a meal ideal for a crowd. Seek out rib steak for this and chop it so it still holds its shape during the cooking process – an altogether different chilli.

Place a large cooking pot or flame-proof casserole pan over a medium–high heat and add the oil. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and peppers. Then stir through the spices – the chilli powder, smoked paprika and cumin. Fry the mixture for seven to eight minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Add the meat to the pan and fry gently until lightly browned, stirring regularly. Pour in the chopped tomatoes and then fill one of the tins with hot water and pour this in also. Add the Worcestershire sauce and treacle.

Bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 45 minutes, stirring every now and then. Before the end of the cooking time add in the kidney beans and chickpeas. If it needs a little extra water, add some.

When the chilli has reduced, season with sea salt and ground black pepper. Serve in deep bowls with crusty bread or tortilla chips, a dollop of crème fraîche and coriander leaves, if you wish.