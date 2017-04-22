Donal Skehan recipe: Corn bread with maple butter and spring onions Serves 6

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 120g cornmeal

120g plain flour

1tbs caster sugar

1tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

2 large free-range eggs

300ml milk

50g butter, melted



TO SERVE

50g butter, softened

2tbs maple syrup

6 spring onions, finely sliced

Method

A sweet and savoury corn bread that is delicious alongside a meaty chilli – so good your guests will ask for the recipe.

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

For the maple butter, whisk the butter and maple syrup until completely blended. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the milk to a small mixing jug before adding one egg and one egg yolk and mixing to combine. Add the remaining white to a small, clean metal bowl and whisk until it holds stiff peaks.

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk mixture and melted butter. Once combined, fold through the egg white.

Heat a cast-iron skillet or heavy-based frying pan or casserole roughly 8cm in diameter over a medium-high heat. Add the butter and, once melted, pour half the batter into the pan, swirling to completely coat the base.

Once bubbles form on the surface, transfer the pan to the oven to cook for two to three minutes. Remove from the oven and flip. Spread with half the maple butter before transferring back to oven to cook for another three minutes. When the cake is golden brown and firm to the touch, serve in generous slices sprinkled with spring onions and a liberal sprinkling of sea salt.