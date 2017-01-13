Donal Skehan recipe: Chicken dumpling soup for the soul For best results, be sure to make your own home-made broth

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 500g chicken thighs, boneless and skinless

80g wholewheat flour

A small handful of flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

A small handful of chives, finely chopped

1tbsp rapeseed oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 large carrots, chopped

1.5 litres best quality chicken stock

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Method

For a soup like this, which relies heavily on the taste of the broth, it is well worth seeking out the best quality stock you can get your hands on, home-made is best but I often rely on Kallo’s Organic Chicken Stock Cubes if I don’t have the time.

Place the chicken thighs in a food processor and blitz until completely smooth. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and stir through the flour, chives and half the parsley. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper. Form into 20 small bitesize balls and place on a plate. Cover and leave to firm up in the fridge for 15 minutes or while you prepare the soup.

Place a large pot over a medium-high heat and add a drop of oil. Fry the onion, celery and carrot until the onions are just tender and then pour in the chicken stock. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes.

Gently add the chicken dumplings one at a time to the hot liquid and continue to simmer for 5 minutes or until cooked all the way through.

Before serving stir, check the seasoning and stir through the parsley.

Serve in deep bowls.