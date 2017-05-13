Donal Skehan recipe: Bang bang numbing chicken salad

Serves 4

Bang bang numbing chicken salad

Bang bang numbing chicken salad

Sat, May 13, 2017, 00:00

First published: Sat, May 13, 2017, 00:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 50 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients

  • SERVES 4
  • 8 chicken thighs, boneless
  • 2tbs baking powder
  • 1tbs salt
  • 6 spring onions, finely sliced
  •  
  • NUMBING SPICE MIX
  • 2tbs Sichuan peppercorns
  • 2tbs cumin seeds
  • 1tbs fennel seeds
  • 1tbs red chilli flakes
  • 2 star anise
  • 1tsp salt
  • 2tbs brown sugar
  •  
  • FOR THE SALAD
  • 2tbs sesame seeds, toasted
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser
  • 1 cucumber, sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser
  • 1 red chilli, finely sliced
  • Good handful coriander leaves
  •  
  • FOR THE DRESSING
  • 2tbs soy sauce
  • 2tbs toasted sesame oil
  • 2tbs rice wine vinegar
  • Juice of ½ lime

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine the baking powder and salt. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat completely.

Arrange the chicken thighs on a wire rack set over a roasting tin.

Place to cook in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked all the way through. Brush with a tablespoon of sunflower oil halfway through the cooking time to ensure a golden-brown finish.

Place all the ingredients for the numbing spice mix except the sugar in a dry frying pan over a medium-high heat and cook until toasted and aromatic. Place in a pestle and mortar or coffee grinder, with the sugar, and bash to a fine powder.

For the dressing, whisk together the ingredients and set aside.

Put all the rest of the salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour over the dressing and give it a good mix to combine.

Once the chicken is cooked, place the spice mix, spring onions and cooked chicken pieces in a mixing bowl and toss until the chicken is completely coated.

Serve the chicken pieces with generous helpings of salad.