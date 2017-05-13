Donal Skehan recipe: Bang bang numbing chicken salad Serves 4

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients SERVES 4

8 chicken thighs, boneless

2tbs baking powder

1tbs salt

6 spring onions, finely sliced



NUMBING SPICE MIX

2tbs Sichuan peppercorns

2tbs cumin seeds

1tbs fennel seeds

1tbs red chilli flakes

2 star anise

1tsp salt

2tbs brown sugar



FOR THE SALAD

2tbs sesame seeds, toasted

2 carrots, peeled and sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser

1 cucumber, sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser

1 red chilli, finely sliced

Good handful coriander leaves



FOR THE DRESSING

2tbs soy sauce

2tbs toasted sesame oil

2tbs rice wine vinegar

Juice of ½ lime

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine the baking powder and salt. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat completely.

Arrange the chicken thighs on a wire rack set over a roasting tin.

Place to cook in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked all the way through. Brush with a tablespoon of sunflower oil halfway through the cooking time to ensure a golden-brown finish.

Place all the ingredients for the numbing spice mix except the sugar in a dry frying pan over a medium-high heat and cook until toasted and aromatic. Place in a pestle and mortar or coffee grinder, with the sugar, and bash to a fine powder.

For the dressing, whisk together the ingredients and set aside.

Put all the rest of the salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour over the dressing and give it a good mix to combine.

Once the chicken is cooked, place the spice mix, spring onions and cooked chicken pieces in a mixing bowl and toss until the chicken is completely coated.

Serve the chicken pieces with generous helpings of salad.