Donal Skehan recipe: Bang bang numbing chicken salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 8 chicken thighs, boneless
- 2tbs baking powder
- 1tbs salt
- 6 spring onions, finely sliced
- NUMBING SPICE MIX
- 2tbs Sichuan peppercorns
- 2tbs cumin seeds
- 1tbs fennel seeds
- 1tbs red chilli flakes
- 2 star anise
- 1tsp salt
- 2tbs brown sugar
- FOR THE SALAD
- 2tbs sesame seeds, toasted
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser
- 1 cucumber, sliced into spaghetti-like strands using a julienne peeler or spiraliser
- 1 red chilli, finely sliced
- Good handful coriander leaves
- FOR THE DRESSING
- 2tbs soy sauce
- 2tbs toasted sesame oil
- 2tbs rice wine vinegar
- Juice of ½ lime
Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
In a mixing bowl, combine the baking powder and salt. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat completely.
Arrange the chicken thighs on a wire rack set over a roasting tin.
Place to cook in the oven for 40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked all the way through. Brush with a tablespoon of sunflower oil halfway through the cooking time to ensure a golden-brown finish.
Place all the ingredients for the numbing spice mix except the sugar in a dry frying pan over a medium-high heat and cook until toasted and aromatic. Place in a pestle and mortar or coffee grinder, with the sugar, and bash to a fine powder.
For the dressing, whisk together the ingredients and set aside.
Put all the rest of the salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour over the dressing and give it a good mix to combine.
Once the chicken is cooked, place the spice mix, spring onions and cooked chicken pieces in a mixing bowl and toss until the chicken is completely coated.
Serve the chicken pieces with generous helpings of salad.