Donal Skehan: New York style baked strawberry cheesecake Go-to cheescake recipe that can be adapted to whatever is in season

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Ingredients

For the base:

300g digestive biscuits, blitzed to a fine crumb

150g butter, melted



For the cheesecake:

500g cream cheese

150g sour cream

175g caster sugar

3 large free range eggs, 1 egg yolk

Zest of ½ lemon

1 tsp vanilla vanilla bean paste



For the topping:

5 tbsp strawberry jam, sieved

Juice ½ lemon

200g strawberries, hulled & halved

Method

This basic baked cheesecake recipe is a keeper as it can be adapted with a wide range of different flavours when strawberries aren’t in season. Be sure to line both the base and sides of the baking tin well to allow easy release of the cheesecake, once baked.

Preheat oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm springform cake tin with parchment paper on the base and sides.

Combine the biscuit crumbs and butter until completely mixed through. Press this mixture into the base of the cake tin. Place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, sour cream and sugar until smooth and creamy. Whisk in the eggs one at a time until completely incorporated. Fold through the egg yolk, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.

Pour the filling over the biscuit crumb base and smooth off the top.

Place the cheesecake in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown. Turn off the heat and allow to cool in the oven.

Place the smooth strawberry jam and lemon juice in a saucepan over a medium-high heat until it comes to a gentle simmer. Cool before using to garnish the cheesecake.

Once the cheesecake has cooled completely, decorate with strawberries and then brush over with the strawberry jam mixture.