Dearbhla Reynolds’s fermented tomato salsa The Cultured Club salsa has a lively tang and keeps for six months once opened

Cooking Time: 3 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Makes a 1 litre jar

8-10 ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 red or green peppers, roughly chopped

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

Juice of 1 lime

Handful of fresh coriander, chopped

2 tsp fine sea salt (add more if needed)

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of smoked paprika

Method

The Cultured Club salsa has reached a level of local fame simply because it’s so delicious.

This salsa is alive – you won’t be disappointed. To me, the lively tang of fermentation suggests that this is what salsa should taste like.

A huge added bonus is that your efforts in prepping all the ingredients are preserved. For all the times that you have been outcast because of your fermenting addiction, the most unconvinced family member or friend will be pleasantly surprised by this one.

This is an easy one. Simply mix together all the ingredients in a bowl, then pack into a clean one-litre jar, making sure you leave 2.5cm of headspace at the top of the jar.

Close the lid and allow to ferment for at least three days at room temperature. Salsas have always been one of the more lively ferments and it makes a lot of noise.

As the carbon dioxide escapes it brings some of that lovely juice with it, so place the jar on a dish to collect the juice and open it with care (although personally, I don’t mind being covered in salsa juice).

Once it’s ready, transfer to the fridge. It will keep for at least six months once opened.