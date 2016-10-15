Dearbhla Reynolds’s fermented tomato salsa
The Cultured Club salsa has a lively tang and keeps for six months once opened
The Cultured Club salsa: very easy to make.
- Cooking Time: 3 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- Makes a 1 litre jar
- 8-10 ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 2 red or green peppers, roughly chopped
- 1 medium onion, roughly chopped
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- Handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- 2 tsp fine sea salt (add more if needed)
- Half tsp cumin seeds
- Half tsp freshly ground black pepper
- Pinch of smoked paprika
Method
The Cultured Club salsa has reached a level of local fame simply because it’s so delicious.
This salsa is alive – you won’t be disappointed. To me, the lively tang of fermentation suggests that this is what salsa should taste like.
A huge added bonus is that your efforts in prepping all the ingredients are preserved. For all the times that you have been outcast because of your fermenting addiction, the most unconvinced family member or friend will be pleasantly surprised by this one.
This is an easy one. Simply mix together all the ingredients in a bowl, then pack into a clean one-litre jar, making sure you leave 2.5cm of headspace at the top of the jar.
Close the lid and allow to ferment for at least three days at room temperature. Salsas have always been one of the more lively ferments and it makes a lot of noise.
As the carbon dioxide escapes it brings some of that lovely juice with it, so place the jar on a dish to collect the juice and open it with care (although personally, I don’t mind being covered in salsa juice).
Once it’s ready, transfer to the fridge. It will keep for at least six months once opened.