Darina Allen’s rillettes of fresh & smoked trout with melba toast

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 375g/15oz softened butter

350g/14oz cold smoked trout

1 tbsp water

350g/14oz freshly-cooked trout

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Quarter of a nutmeg, grated

Lemon juice, to taste

Some fennel, chopped, optional

6 thin slices white bread, sliced pan will do as long as it’s not too thick

Clarified butter, optional

Method

Melt 25g/1oz of the softened butter in a small saucepan; add the smoked trout and one tablespoon of water. Cover and cook for three to four minutes or until it no longer looks opaque. Allow it to get quite cold.

Cream the remaining 350g/14oz butter in a bowl. With two forks, shred the freshly cooked and smoked trout and mix well together. Add to the soft butter using a fork (do not use a food processor). Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and lots of freshly grated nutmeg. Taste and add lemon juice as necessary and some freshly chopped fennel if you have it.

To make the Melba toast, pre-heat the grill to medium. Toast the bread on both sides, cut the crusts off immediately and then split the slices in half. Scrape off any soft crumb, cut into triangles and put back under the grill, untoasted side up, for a few seconds until the edges curl up.

Serve the rillettes in individual pots or in a pottery terrine. Cover with a layer of clarified butter. Serve with the Melba toasts or hot crusty white bread. Trout rillettes will keep perfectly in the fridge for five to six days provided they are sealed with clarified butter.