Cranberry truffles with white and dark chocolate

Sat, Dec 3, 2016, 06:01

First published: Sat, Dec 3, 2016, 06:01

   
  • Serves: 60
  • Cooking Time: 120 mins
  • Course: Dessert
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 300g dried cranberries
  • 120mls of Cointreau or orange juice (sometimes I mix orange juice with a little brandy and whiskey)
  • 100g butter
  • 325g white chocolate
  • 300g icing sugar
  • 350g Dark chocolate

Method

Place the dried cranberries and your liquid of choice in a jug, cover with cling film and cook on high in a microwave for 3-4 minutes and set aside to cool. The cranberries will absorb the liquid and plump up.

Melt the butter and white chocolate in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Stir in the icing sugar until smooth and then add the plumped-up cranberries with any remaining liquid. Allow the mixture to cool enough to handle. Roll into small balls the size of marbles. Place these in a baking tin and pop in the freezer for an hour until solid.

Melt the dark chocolate in a in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Using a skewer, dip each of the truffles in the dark chocolate and allow to set on a sheet of parchment paper.

Pack in pretty boxes. Do not store in a fridge to prevent the chocolate sweating.