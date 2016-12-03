Cranberry truffles with white and dark chocolate
- Serves: 60
- Cooking Time: 120 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 300g dried cranberries
- 120mls of Cointreau or orange juice (sometimes I mix orange juice with a little brandy and whiskey)
- 100g butter
- 325g white chocolate
- 300g icing sugar
- 350g Dark chocolate
Method
Place the dried cranberries and your liquid of choice in a jug, cover with cling film and cook on high in a microwave for 3-4 minutes and set aside to cool. The cranberries will absorb the liquid and plump up.
Melt the butter and white chocolate in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Stir in the icing sugar until smooth and then add the plumped-up cranberries with any remaining liquid. Allow the mixture to cool enough to handle. Roll into small balls the size of marbles. Place these in a baking tin and pop in the freezer for an hour until solid.
Melt the dark chocolate in a in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Using a skewer, dip each of the truffles in the dark chocolate and allow to set on a sheet of parchment paper.
Pack in pretty boxes. Do not store in a fridge to prevent the chocolate sweating.