Cranberry truffles with white and dark chocolate

Serves: 60

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 300g dried cranberries

120mls of Cointreau or orange juice (sometimes I mix orange juice with a little brandy and whiskey)

100g butter

325g white chocolate

300g icing sugar

350g Dark chocolate

Method

Place the dried cranberries and your liquid of choice in a jug, cover with cling film and cook on high in a microwave for 3-4 minutes and set aside to cool. The cranberries will absorb the liquid and plump up.

Melt the butter and white chocolate in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Stir in the icing sugar until smooth and then add the plumped-up cranberries with any remaining liquid. Allow the mixture to cool enough to handle. Roll into small balls the size of marbles. Place these in a baking tin and pop in the freezer for an hour until solid.

Melt the dark chocolate in a in a heat proof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until the chocolate is melted. Using a skewer, dip each of the truffles in the dark chocolate and allow to set on a sheet of parchment paper.

Pack in pretty boxes. Do not store in a fridge to prevent the chocolate sweating.