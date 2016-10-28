Colcannon ham and cabbage pies Perfect hearty and delicious dish for dark autumn evenings

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 4

30g butter

1 large onion, peeled and thinly sliced into half moons

1/2 head of green cabbage, roughly sliced

2 tbsp plain flour, plus extra for dusting

350ml hot chicken stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 heaped tsp English mustard

150ml single cream

400g cooked ham, cut into chunks

For the colcannon:

800g floury potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

50g butter

100ml milk

6 spring onions, finely sliced

Method

The ideal rib-sticking pie you may require for dark autumn evenings with a not-so-subtle nod to traditional Irish fare.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Steam the cabbage in a metal steamer until al dente (ie not completely tender) then drain and refresh in a bowl of iced water.

For the mash topping, add the potato chunks to a pot of cold water, cover, place over a high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the potato is tender when pierced with a fork.

When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the heat, drain into a colander, then add back into the pot with the butter and milk. Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth and creamy.

Add in the spring onions, a small handful of the steamed cabbage and season with sea salt and ground black pepper, stirring to combine. Set aside.

For the filling, melt 25g of the butter in a large frying pan, add the onions and fry slowly for about 15 minutes or until softened and caramelised. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

Melt the remaining 50g of butter in a saucepan over a medium heat, add the flour and cook for 1 minute, whisking to combine. Gradually add the stock whisking briskly until it thickens.

If it goes a little lumpy, don’t worry; just whisk vigorously until it becomes smooth.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Season with a generous pinch of salt, black pepper and add the mustard. Pour in the cream and stir through allowing to cook for a further minute.

Add the remaining cabbage, ham and cooked onions to the sauce and stir well. Transfer the mixture to an oven-proof baking dish and top with the colcannon mash, using a spoon to make a nice topping.

Give the topping an extra sprinkle of ground black pepper and bake in the oven for 25 minutes until the top is starting to brown and the mince is bubbling up around the edges.

Serve straight away for a delicious and comforting supper!