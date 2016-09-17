Coffee cream meringue roulade

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 4 large egg whites

225g soft brown sugar

100g ground almonds

2 tbsp flaked almonds, toasted

150g fresh raspberries

50g grated chocolate, optional

For the coffee cream:

200g mascarpone

200ml cream

75g icing sugar, sieved

2-3 tbsp strong coffee, cooled

Irish cream liqueur, optional

Method

Preheat an oven to 180 degrees /gas 4. Line a 30 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.

Using an electric hand whisk, whisk the egg whites to soft peaks, then gradually add the sugar and continue whisking for at least seven minutes (it’s better to over whisk than stop too early with this).

When the mixture is thick and forms stiff peaks, gently fold in the ground almonds. Spread the mixture evenly into the lined tin and bake for 20 minutes. When it has cooled, carefully upturn the tray containing the roulade onto a clean sheet of parchment paper, and gently peel back and discard the lining paper.

For the coffee cream, whisk together the mascarpone, cream, icing sugar and coffee, until smooth and light. You could add some Irish cream liqueur, if you wish.

Positioning the roulade with the long edge in front of you, spread the coffee cream over the surface of the roulade, to within one centimetre of the edge, and scatter with the raspberries and half the flaked almonds. Lift up the nearest edge of the paper and roll the roulade away from you. Scatter with grated chocolate and the remaining almond flakes.