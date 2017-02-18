Coconut, tahini and cranberry macaroons

Cooking Time: 8 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Makes 14-16 macaroons

110g tahini

45g dried cranberries

Pinch of sea salt

Zest and juice of half an unwaxed lemon

100ml maple syrup

25g white spelt flour or rice flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

220g desiccated coconut

80g dark chocolate, melted



Method

These are not at all like the dainty, pastel-coloured macaroons one scoffs when trying to feign an air of French sophistication. In fact, they are the opposite: more American in size and form, and not a bit elegant, but no less delicious. They are also far easier and quicker to make, which is never a bad thing.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees/160 degrees fan/gas 4, and line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.

Put all the ingredients except the melted chocolate into a large bowl and mix together until thoroughly combined. The mixture is quite dry, but persevere until everything is mixed together. Place two tablespoons of mixture into the palm of your hand and compress to form a ball. Lightly flatten into a disc and position on a baking sheet, leaving a 2cm gap in between each macaroon. Bake for eight minutes, until lightly golden.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely to firm up. Dip the cooled macaroons into the melted chocolate and set aside in a cool spot until the chocolate has set. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.