Claypot caramel salmon With a sweet caramel sauce, this dish is served sizzling straight to the table

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 4

4 salmon fillets, skinless

150g of caster sugar

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, julienned

3 large garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

3 tbsp of Thai fish sauce

1 small bunch of coriander

1 small bunch of spring onions, finely sliced and placed in cold water

Jasmine rice, to serve

This is a brilliantly simple South East Asian recipe, which is traditionally cooked in a clay pot and served still sizzling straight to the table. This recipe is often made with catfish in Vietnam but is quite delicious made with darns of salmon. The sticky and sweet caramel sauce is infused with wonderful aromas from ginger and chilli. Serve the salmon with warm rice and a generous spoonful of the aromatic caramel sauce.

Method

Place a large high-sided frying pan or wok over a medium high heat. Put in the sugar and four tablespoons of water and cook for five minutes, swirling the pan occasionally until you are left with a dark caramel. Add in the salmon fillets, garlic, chilli and ginger, turning to coat the fish completely.

Add 50ml of water and the fish sauce and bring to a steady boil. Reduce the heat and cook for six to eight minutes until the salmon is cooked all the way through. Remove from the heat and garnish with coriander and spring onion.

Serve straight away with steamed jasmine rice.