Claudia Marl’s savoury profiteroles with smoked trout & goat’s yoghurt

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 250ml/9fl oz water

50g/2oz butter

150g/6oz flour

1 tsp fish-spice (a blend of lemon, dill and parsley)

4 large eggs

1 pinch baking powder

For the filling:

1 tbsp horseradish sauce

2 tbsp chives, chopped, plus 1 tsp for garnishing

600g/24oz set goat’s yoghurt or fresh goat’s cheese

200g/8oz hot smoked trout, flaked

Goatsbridge Trout Caviar, optional



Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/gas mark 7. Combine the water and butter in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Take off the heat and add the flour and fish-spice, stirring immediately.

Place the saucepan on a low heat and keep stirring until there is a white film on the bottom of the saucepan and the dough is a compact ball.

Again, remove from the heat and slowly add the beaten eggs while blending with a hand mixer. Once the eggs are fully combined the mixture should drop slowly from a wooden spoon (return to the heat if the mixture is still too wet). Finally, add a small pinch of baking powder and mix well to combine. Spoon the dough into a piping bag and pipe onto a baking tray (makes 12 large or 24 small profiteroles). Bake on the middle shelf for 15 minutes (for small profiteroles) or 40 minutes (for larger one). Once out of oven, cut open with a sharp toothed knife and allow to cool.

For the filling, combine the horseradish and chives with the yoghurt and mix well then add the trout pieces. Fill the bottom part of the profiteroles with the trout mixture and replace the top to enclose. You can garnish with some chopped chives and Goatsbridge Trout Caviar. Serve and enjoy.