Chocolate granola

Wed, Sep 7, 2016, 06:00

First published: Wed, Sep 7, 2016, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 60 mins
  • Course: Dessert
  • Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 300g porridge oats
  • 250g desiccated coconut
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • 100ml honey, warmed
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 120g almond flakes, toasted

Method

Preheat the oven to 100 degrees. Line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper. Mix the oats and coconut in a large bowl. Sieve over the cocoa and stir. Add the honey and sea salt and mix until it forms a dry crumble. Spread it out on the prepared tray and bake for one hour until dry and crumbly. Stir the granola now and then so it bakes evenly. Leave to cool before folding in the toasted almond flakes. Store in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

