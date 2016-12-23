Chilli and lemongrass turkey curry with jasmine rice

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 4

4 lemongrass stalks, finely chopped

2 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp Thai fish sauce (Nam Pla)

400g cooked turkey meat, preferably dark meat, cut into bite-sized chunks

1 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tbsp curry powder

300ml chicken stock

2 tbsp caster sugar

100g sugar snap peas

Small handful of mint, basil and coriander leaves, to garnish

For the rice:

275g Thai jasmine long grain rice

Method

This is a simple recipe I picked up in Vietnam. With a few aromatic ingredients, you can transform your leftover turkey.

For the rice, place the grains in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan with a lid. Add cold water and using your fingers swirl the rice to wash it. Drain the water and repeat two more times, until the water becomes clearer. Drain completely and then top up with 600ml of water.

Bring to a steady boil and stir through to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom. Lower the heat and bring to steady simmer. Continue to cook and stir until the liquid is reduced by half and is almost absorbed.

Place a lid on the pot and cook on the lowest heat for 6-8 minutes, or until the water is completely absorbed. Remove from the heat and allow the rice to sit for eight minutes, lid on. Fluff the rice up with a fork and put the lid back on again again until you are ready to serve.

For the curry, in a bowl, combine the lemongrass, chilli, garlic.

Heat the oil in a wok or a large non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the lemongrass mixture and stir fry for about a minute, until fragrant. Then add the curry powder and stir-fry until aromatic. Add the turkey and sugar snap peas and stir-fry for four minutes until the pieces are completely coated.

Pour the chicken stock into the pan and stir in the sugar and fish sauce. Simmer for a few minutes until the stock has reduced and you are left with a thick sauce. Stir through half the herbs until just wilted.

Serve with rice and garnish with the herbs.