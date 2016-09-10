Chickpea empanadillas, piquillo pepper salsa and lovage oil A delicious vegetarian dish that’s bursting with Spanish flavours

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients Serves 4

For the dough:

200g flour

Pinch of cinnamon

50g lard, chilled

50g unsalted butter, cubed into small pieces and chilled

125ml fino sherry

sea salt

For the lovage oil :

Handful of lovage leaves ?

100ml olive oil

For the filling:

100g cooked chickpeas, lightly mashed

a pinch of ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

30ml vegetable stock

30g raisins

a little lovage, finely chopped

Sea salt

For the piquillo pepper salsa:

100g piquillo pepper, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

35ml olive oil

15ml sherry vinegar

Handful of flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

Method

To make the dough: combine the flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the chilled butter and lard and mix until the consistency of small bread crumbs (you can do this by hand or with the aid of an electric mixer). Add the sherry in gradually until dough forms into a ball. Don’t allow the dough to get too wet.

Turn the dough mass out on to a well-floured work surface and gently press it together. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.



To make the filling: in a small bowl, combine the mashed chickpeas, smoked paprika, lovage and cumin. Season to taste with a little sea salt. Stir in the vegetable stock and raisins until the mixture comes together; set aside. Don’t allow the mixture to get too wet as this will make your dough damp.



To make the salsa: combine all of the ingredients in a bowl. Mix together and allow to sit for 30 minutes.

Once the dough has chilled, lightly flour a rolling pin and the work surface and roll the pie dough out to 1/8-inch thick, working from the centre of the dough out to the edges. If the dough is too cold to roll, cover it lightly with the plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes until it is pliable but not soft or warm.

Using a four-inch round cutter, cut out circles from the dough, re-rolling the scraps and cutting out more circles. This dough should yield approximately 18 circles. Spoon 1tsp of the filling into the centre of each dough circle and fold the dough over into a half-moon shape. With a fork, press the edges of the dough together to seal the filling in.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Place the empanadillas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, about one inch apart, and brush the tops with the egg wash. Bake for 25 minutes or until the empanadillas are golden brown.



To serve: dress the empanadillas with some salsa and lovage oil.