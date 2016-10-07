Cheesy Wiener Schnitzel with velvet mash

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Nordic

Ingredients For the schnitzel:

4 pork loin steaks approximately 150g each, beaten until thin

8 slices of Gruyère cheese

4 slices of smoked ham

4 heaped tsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Butter, for frying

Parsley, to garnish

For the coating:

2 large free range eggs, lightly whisked

50g plain flour

100g panko breadcrumbs

For the velvet mash:

1kg floury potatoes, peeled and cubed

100ml milk

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp olive oil

A small handful of chives, finely chopped

Salt and white pepper

To serve:

Lingonberry jam

Method

Schnitzel may have its origins in Viennese cuisine but in Sweden it is extremely popular, especially when Swedes travel north for ski season. This version is beaten until thin and then stuffed with Gruyère cheese and thin slices of smoked ham. Serve it with creamy velvet mash spiked with chives and it is true comfort food. Lay the pork steaks on a chopping board and season them. On one half of each piece of pork, place a slice of cheese, followed by a slice of ham and a slice of cheese. Fold the meat over the cheese and press down.

Place the beaten egg, flour and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Season the flour with salt and ground black pepper.

Working with a wet and a dry hand, dip each pork schnitzel in flour, followed by egg, followed by breadcrumbs. Place aside on a plate.

Melt the butter in a pan over a medium-high heat and fry the schnitzels for six minutes either side, or until golden brown and cooked through.

Place the potatoes in a pot of cold water and season with salt. Cover with a lid and bring to a steady boil, cooking for 12-15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.

Place the butter and milk in a small saucepan until warmed through and the butter is melted.

Drain the potatoes and pass through a potato ricer into a mixing bowl (or use a potato masher to mash until smooth).

Stir in the warm cream and butter mixture and mix until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the olive oil and chives.

Serve each schnitzel with a generous dollop of velvet mash, lingonberry jam and a sprig of parsley.