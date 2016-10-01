Celeriac rosti with flat mushrooms

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 small celeriac (approximately 450g), peeled

2 medium potatoes, peeled

1 tsp caraway seeds

70g melted butter

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 tsp thyme, leaves

60g Parmesan, grated

1 egg, lightly whisked

3-4 tbsp sunflower oil

6 large flat mushrooms

Radishes, thinly sliced

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Preheat an oven to 180 degrees/gas 4.

Using the large holes of a grater, or the grater setting of a food processor, grate the celeriac and potatoes.

Wrap the grated vegetables in a clean cloth and squeeze dry, then place in a bowl (don’t leave the mixture sitting around as it will discolour).

Heat the caraway seeds in a dry pan for 30 seconds and add to the bowl. Stir in the melted butter, garlic, herbs, Parmesan and egg, and season well.

Shape the mixture into six large, one centimetre thick patties.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based frying pan and fry three rosti at a time, reducing to a moderate heat, and turning over when they are golden.

Transfer the rosti to an oven tray lined with parchment paper. Place a mushroom on top of each rosti, dome side up. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 20 minutes.

To serve, turn the mushroom over and garnish with radish.