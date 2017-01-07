Cabbage and carrot thoran

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Serves 6

100ml vegetable oil

2 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 dried red chillies, roughly chopped

10 curry leaves (optional)

1 tsp ground turmeric

250g cabbage, finely shredded

2 carrots, cut in thin strips

Salt to taste

100g dessicated coconut

Chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method

Heat the oil in a wok. When it is hot, add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Make sure they pop.

Add the chillies. Cook, while stirring, for one minute. Add the curry leaves, if using. Cook for another minute. Add the turmeric and cook for a further minute.

Stir in the cabbage and carrots and cook covered with a lid over a medium heat for 5-6 minutes, or until the vegetables are quite soft. Season with salt. Add a splash of water if it looks dry.

Add the coconut. Stir well. Heat through. Garnish with coriander and serve.

The chickpea curry and thoran should be served with plain boiled basmati rice and an accompaniment of raita (plain yogurt mixed with grated cucumber to taste, garnished with a slice of cucumber).