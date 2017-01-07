Cabbage and carrot thoran
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Indian
Ingredients
- Serves 6
- 100ml vegetable oil
- 2 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 dried red chillies, roughly chopped
- 10 curry leaves (optional)
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 250g cabbage, finely shredded
- 2 carrots, cut in thin strips
- Salt to taste
- 100g dessicated coconut
- Chopped coriander leaves for garnish
Method
Heat the oil in a wok. When it is hot, add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Make sure they pop.
Add the chillies. Cook, while stirring, for one minute. Add the curry leaves, if using. Cook for another minute. Add the turmeric and cook for a further minute.
Stir in the cabbage and carrots and cook covered with a lid over a medium heat for 5-6 minutes, or until the vegetables are quite soft. Season with salt. Add a splash of water if it looks dry.
Add the coconut. Stir well. Heat through. Garnish with coriander and serve.
The chickpea curry and thoran should be served with plain boiled basmati rice and an accompaniment of raita (plain yogurt mixed with grated cucumber to taste, garnished with a slice of cucumber).