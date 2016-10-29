Butternut squash, chilli, garlic and onion tacos with cumin yoghurt

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 10ml rapeseed oil

350g diced butternut squash

2 small white onions, sliced

20g sliced red chilli

4 pinches sea salt

3 pinches ground white pepper

5 sprigs of fresh tarragon, stripped

6 x 8-inch flour tortillas

12tbsp organic natural yoghurt

Half a tsp ground cumin

Zest of 1 lime

Juice of half a lime

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Mix together the yoghurt, cumin, lime juice and zest and adjust the seasoning. Place in the fridge until needed.

Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas mark 4.

Heat an oven-proof, heavy-based non-stick frying pan. Add the oil, followed by the butternut squash. Season and sauté for two minutes then add the onion and red chilli.

Sauté until the onions soften, approximately three more minutes. Place the pan in the pre-heated oven for four minutes. Remove and check the squash is cooked (a cocktail stick should go through with slight resistance)

Roughly chop up the tarragon and add to the pan, toss well.

Heat the flour tortillas in the microwave for 20 seconds, or individually on a dry non-stick pan.

To serve, divide the mixture between the flour tortillas and add some dollops of the cumin yoghurt to each