Butternut squash, chilli, garlic and onion tacos with cumin yoghurt
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 10ml rapeseed oil
- 350g diced butternut squash
- 2 small white onions, sliced
- 20g sliced red chilli
- 4 pinches sea salt
- 3 pinches ground white pepper
- 5 sprigs of fresh tarragon, stripped
- 6 x 8-inch flour tortillas
- 12tbsp organic natural yoghurt
- Half a tsp ground cumin
- Zest of 1 lime
- Juice of half a lime
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
Mix together the yoghurt, cumin, lime juice and zest and adjust the seasoning. Place in the fridge until needed.
Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas mark 4.
Heat an oven-proof, heavy-based non-stick frying pan. Add the oil, followed by the butternut squash. Season and sauté for two minutes then add the onion and red chilli.
Sauté until the onions soften, approximately three more minutes. Place the pan in the pre-heated oven for four minutes. Remove and check the squash is cooked (a cocktail stick should go through with slight resistance)
Roughly chop up the tarragon and add to the pan, toss well.
Heat the flour tortillas in the microwave for 20 seconds, or individually on a dry non-stick pan.
To serve, divide the mixture between the flour tortillas and add some dollops of the cumin yoghurt to each