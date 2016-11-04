Bun cha pork These smoky pork skewers bring South East Asian street food right into your home

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course:

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 4

3 garlic cloves, peeled

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

2 large handfuls of coriander leaves and stalks

8 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

500g pork fillet, cut on the diagonal into long, thin slices

1 tbsp Thai fish sauce (Nam Pla)

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

200g rice noodles

100g bean sprouts

1 head of iceberg lettuce, leaves separated and trimmed into cups

2 large handfuls of mint leaves

For the dipping sauce:

2 tbsp caster sugar

3 tbsp Thai fish sauce (Nam Pla)

Juice of 1 lime

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely chopped

Method

This feast of smoky pork skewers, wrapped in lettuce leaves with fresh herbs and dipped in a salty sweet sauce is inspired by the classic street food dish. Barbecue the pork to get the essential smoky element of South East Asian cooking, but a griddle pan will also work.

Bash together the garlic, lime zest, coriander leaves and stalks and half the spring onions in a pestle and mortar until you have a smooth paste.

Place the pork in a bowl and add in the paste, fish sauce, soy sauce and sesame oil. Set aside to marinate for as long as possible – overnight if you have the time.

When the pork has marinated, thread the slices on to skewers and set aside on a plate. Reserve the leftover marinade.

Whisk together all the ingredients for the dipping sauce and place in a serving bowl. Soak the noodles in warm water for a few minutes until tender and then drain in cold water.

Arrange the bean sprouts, noodles, lettuce leaves and mint in piles on a large serving platter.

Cook the pork over a high heat on a barbecue or a griddle pan for about two minutes on either side until cooked through and sizzling. Baste with the leftover marinade to create a sticky coating.

Serve the skewers on the serving platter and allow people to dig in. Wrap the pork in the lettuce cups with the noodles, herbs, bean sprouts and remaining spring onion and dip in the dipping sauce.