Boozy blueberry compote with apricots and dates

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 150g dates

150g dried apricots

250g fresh blueberries

100ml Port

100ml cream sherry

50ml Drambuie

50ml Grand Marnier

1.5litres of water

Juice of 2 lemons

300g brown sugar

200g frozen blueberries

Method

Combine all the ingredients except the frozen blueberries in a heavy-based, non-stick pot. Bring to the boil and reduce until it has reduced by more than half, and until it coats the back of a cold spoon. This will take approximately 40-45 minutes.

Remove from the heat. Blend with a hand blender (stick blender), then fold in the frozen blueberries. This will help chill the compote more quickly, but it will also add to the flavour and texture.

Once the mixture is cool, place in the fridge, in an airtight container.

Always remember to remove it from the fridge at least one hour prior to use, in order to allow it to come to room temperature.