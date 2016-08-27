Boozy blueberry compote with apricots and dates
- Cooking Time: 60 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 150g dates
- 150g dried apricots
- 250g fresh blueberries
- 100ml Port
- 100ml cream sherry
- 50ml Drambuie
- 50ml Grand Marnier
- 1.5litres of water
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 300g brown sugar
- 200g frozen blueberries
Method
Combine all the ingredients except the frozen blueberries in a heavy-based, non-stick pot. Bring to the boil and reduce until it has reduced by more than half, and until it coats the back of a cold spoon. This will take approximately 40-45 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Blend with a hand blender (stick blender), then fold in the frozen blueberries. This will help chill the compote more quickly, but it will also add to the flavour and texture.
Once the mixture is cool, place in the fridge, in an airtight container.
Always remember to remove it from the fridge at least one hour prior to use, in order to allow it to come to room temperature.