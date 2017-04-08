Blueberry and white chocolate cheesecake

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Ingredients Enough for 8-10

Butter, for greasing

4 large eggs

200g crunchy amaretti

2 tablespoons plain flour

350g Belgian white chocolate

250ml double cream

300g mascarpone

75g caster sugar

300g blueberries

Sifted icing sugar, for dusting

Method

I love a baked cheesecake and this luscious dessert is one everyone gets excited about. I always have some crunchy amaretti tucked away in a tin left from Christmas, and they inspired this recipe, as blueberries marry so well with amaretti.

Make this a day ahead so it sets firm in the fridge.

Grease a deep-sided 24cm round springform tin and line with baking paper. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees celsius/gas mark three and put a baking sheet on the middle shelf to heat up.

Crack three of the eggs into a bowl and separate the fourth egg, putting the white in a small bowl and adding the yolk to the other whole eggs. Put the amaretti and flour into a processor and whizz to a fine crumb. Add the egg white and whizz again to mix, then tip into the tin, pressing it evenly over the base. Chill in the fridge.

Break the chocolate into squares and put in a medium pan with the cream. Heat gently to melt the chocolate, stirring every few minutes so it doesn’t stick to the base of the pan. When the chocolate has melted completely, cool the quick way by putting the base of the pan in a larger basin of cold water.

Whisk the mascarpone and sugar together and add the eggs one at a time, whisking until smooth, then stir in the cooled chocolate mixture. Pour one-third of the mixture over the amaretti base and scatter over 100g of the blueberries. Pour over another third of the mixture, scatter with another 100g of blueberries and pour over the rest of the mixture.

Put the tin on the baking sheet and bake in the oven for about one hour 10 minutes – it should still have a slight wobble, but the top will be tinged pale golden. Turn off the heat and leave in the oven for 30 minutes. Put the tin on a wire rack to cool for one hour. Gently remove the sides of the tin and put the cheesecake in the fridge overnight. To serve, scatter over the rest of the blueberries and sift over a little icing sugar.