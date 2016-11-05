Beef stew with wild mushrooms, red ale and cheesy dumplings

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 6

1kg stewing beef, large chunks, trim off fat

2- 3 tbsp sunflower oil

12 shallots, peeled

2 celery stalks, cut into large chunks

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp sherry vinegar (or water)

3 carrots, large diagonal discs

125g wild mushrooms, wiped clean (slice if large)

25g butter

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp plain flour

1 bouquet garnis (parsley, bay, thyme)

500ml beef stock

500ml Irish craft ale

10g parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

For the cheesy dumplings:

200g mature Cheddar cheese, grated (or Gubbeen)

100g wholemeal flour

15g parsley, chopped

Quarter tsp sea salt

2 egg yolks

1 tbsp milk

Method

Preheat an oven to 160°C/gas 3. Season the meat. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a flameproof casserole over a high heat and working in batches, brown the meat. Remove and set aside.

Adding more oil, sauté the shallots, celery, garlic cloves and thyme, adding sherry vinegar as the vegetables start to catch. Add carrots and sauté until slightly browned. Add the mushrooms, cook for two minutes. Stir in butter and tomato purée for one minute before adding flour, stir to cook for two minutes.

Return the beef to the casserole, add bouquet garnis, stock and ale. Bring the casserole just to the boil, cover and transfer to the preheated oven for one and three quarters hours, until the meat is tender, stirring halfway through.

Meanwhile, to make dumplings mix together the cheese, wholemeal flour, parsley, salt and egg yolks in a bowl, add enough milk to shape 15 walnut size dumplings. Season the stew and gently press the dumplings into it. Return to the oven, uncovered, for 20 minutes, or until the dumplings pop to the surface. Lastly, add chopped parsley.