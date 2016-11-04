Beef pho Noodle soup with toasted spices, charred onion and ginger

This soup is comforting whatever the time of year

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 6

For the broth:

1 large onion, sliced in half

1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, sliced in half

4 cloves

2 star anise

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1.5 litre beef stock

3 tbsp fish sauce

To serve:

400g best quality sirloin steak, fat removed and very thinly sliced

250g flat rice noodles, cooked

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 limes, cut in quarters

A small handful of mint

A small handful of basil

A small handful of coriander

A good handful of bean sprouts

Lime

Serves 6For the broth:

1 large onion, sliced in half

1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, sliced in half

4 cloves

2 star anise

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1.5 litre beef stock

3 tbsp fish sauce

To serve:

400g best quality sirloin steak, fat removed and very thinly sliced

250g flat rice noodles, cooked

3 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 limes, cut in quarters

A small handful of mint

A small handful of basil

A small handful of coriander

A good handful of bean sprouts

Fresh limes

Method

In the heat of summer or depths of winter this beef noodle soup is instant comfort. The use of toasted spices and charred onion and ginger will transform the broth into something rich and deep.

Method

Add the star anise, cloves and coriander seeds to a dry, hot frying pan over a high heat and toast until aromatic. Put on a plate and set aside.

Put the onion and ginger on a grill tray and place under a hot grill to char on all sides. The onion should be soft and slightly caramalised.

Remove from the grill and put into a large pot with the toasted cloves, star anise and coriander seeds.

Add in the beef stock and bring to a steady simmer. Cover and continue to simmer for 30 minutes allowing time for the flavours to develop and the spices to infuse the broth. During the last 10 minutes of cooking time stir through the fish sauce and continue to cook. Strain the broth through a sieve and return to the boil.

Serve the noodles in deep bowls and top with the finely sliced meat. Ladle the hot liquid evenly over the top of the beef and noodles and garnish with mint leaves, basil leaves, coriander leaves, bean sprouts, spring onion, chili and a wedge of lime.