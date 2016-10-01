Beef and potato curry

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 130 mins

Course:

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Serves 4

FRESH

1kg casserole steak or stewing beef, diced into 2.5-cm cubes

1 potato, peeled and chopped into large cubes

3 onions, finely chopped

2.5-cm piece ginger, peeled and finely shredded

8 small green chillies, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

SPICES

4 green cardamom pods, slightly cracked

1 tsp fennel seeds

4 cloves

2 bay leaves

5cm cassia or cinnamon stick or 1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp ground turmeric

One and a half tbsp garam masala

PANTRY/LARDER

400ml can coconut milk

25g ground almonds

1 tbsp tomato purée

3 tbsp ghee or oil

2 tsp salt, or to taste

Method

A slow-simmered curry with an interesting combination of spices is just the thing to warm you up on a wintry day. Serve with warmed naan bread and spinach and mint yoghurt. This dish is perfect for meat lovers and can be enjoyed during a casual dinner party or a family meal.

Mix together the coconut milk, ground almonds and tomato purée to form a paste. Set aside.

In a mini blender or pestle and mortar, grind the onions, green chillies, garam masala, turmeric, ginger and garlic to a smooth paste.

Heat the ghee or oil in a large heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the cloves, bay leaves, cardamom and cassia or cinnamon stick and fennel seeds and fry for 1 minute.

When they begin to crackle add the onion paste and cook over a low heat for 3-4 minutes, or until the oil separates and the paste turns golden brown.

Stir in the meat, turn up the heat slightly and continue cooking, stirring occasionally for 10-12 minutes, or until the liquid has evaporated and the meat starts to brown.

Next, stir in the coconut paste and salt, then stir well until the meat is coated. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover with a lid and simmer for 1 hour 15-20 minutes.

Add the potato, cover and continue simmering for 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender and the potato is cooked through. Remove from the heat, cover with the lid and allow the meat to rest for 15-20 minutes before serving.