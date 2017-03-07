Beef and Bok Choy Stir-Fry by Paula Mee

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients 500g lean stir-fry beef, such as sirloin, thinly sliced

Half a red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

Juice of 1 lime, plus lime wedges to serve

1 tbsp garlic-infused rapeseed oil

4cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced

pinch of asafoetida powder

134g/2 medium carrots, thinly sliced lengthways

200g bok choy, sliced

160g/1 red pepper, sliced

15g/3 spring onions (green part only), chopped

2 tbsp low-sodium soya sauce

freshly ground black pepper

200g rice noodles

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp rapeseed oil

handful of fresh basil leaves, chopped

Method

Put the beef in a bowl with the chilli (if using), oyster sauce, sesame oil and half of the lime juice (this can be done in advance for extra marinating time).

Heat the garlic-infused oil in a wok set over a high heat. Add the ginger and asafoetida powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the carrots and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the bok choy and red pepper and cook for 1 minute, followed by the spring onions and cook for 1-2 minutes more. Add the soya sauce and a pinch of black pepper and transfer to a large bowl.

Cook the noodles as per the packet instructions, then drain.

In a separate dry pan, toast the sesame seeds over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes, until the seeds turn brown (don’t add any oil to the seeds!). The slower the cooking, the nuttier the flavour! Tip out into a bowl or plate.

Add the teaspoon of rapeseed oil to the wok and return to a high heat. Add the beef mix and cook for 1-2 minutes, until the beef turns pink, or as per your liking. Add the rest of the lime juice to the beef and swirl it around in the wok for 1 minute before adding the fresh basil. Stir in the cooked vegetables and noodles and toss to combine.

Serve the stir-fry sprinkled with the toasted sesame seeds and lime wedges on the side

Portion size: 340g Kcals: 475 Fat: 14.3g Saturated fat: 3.5g Carbs: 44g Sugar: 5.7g Fibre: 7.4g Protein: 39g Salt: 2.6g