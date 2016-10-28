Barmbrack parfait with whiskey prunes A very smart dessert that everyone will think you’ve spent ages making

A dessert that tastes as good as it looks

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves 6

For the parfait:

175g barmbrack, crusts removed and broken into crumbs

2 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 egg yolks

275ml cream

2 tbsp milk

1/4 vanilla pod, split and seeds scraped out or 1/4 tsp vanilla extract

85g white chocolate, melted

2 tbsp Irish whiskey or Irish cream liqueur

For the prunes:

200ml water

Finely grated rind and juice 1 large orange

175g golden caster sugar

115g pitted prunes

4-6 tbsp Irish whiskey

Icing sugar, to decorate

Method

This is a very smart dessert that everyone will think you’ve spent ages making. Of course, you can spike the prunes with any alcohol but I love the combination of prunes with Irish whiskey.

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place the barmbrack in a roasting tin and sprinkle over half of the sugar. Bake for 10 minutes until crisp, then cool.

Whisk the yolks with the remaining sugar. Bring 85ml of the cream to the boil with the milk and vanilla, then pour on to the yolk mixture, whisking. Return to the heat and cook gently until the custard coats the back of a spoon, stirring. Strain through a fine sieve and cool, then fold in the chocolate and crumbs. Chill for 30 minutes.

Whip the rest of the cream to soft peaks, then fold in the custard mixture with the whiskey or Irish cream liqueur. Pour into 6 serving glasses and freeze for 2-3 hours, or overnight is best.

Bring the water, orange rind and juice and sugar to the boil. Add the prunes, cover and simmer for 20 minutes until softened. Stir in enough whiskey to taste and set aside to cool.

Spoon the prune mixture on top of each glass and grate some orange rind on top before serving.