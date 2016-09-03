Atlantic oysters with oriental dressing and seaweed crisps

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves six

18 Atlantic oysters, freshly shucked

Ice, crushed

Seaweed crisps

50g dried seaweed (wakame, kelp or dillisk)

Drizzle sunflower oil

Soy dressing:

100ml rice vinegar

3 tbsp light soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp lime juice

1cm ginger, finely grated (juice only)

1 large shallot, peeled and very finely minced

1 tbsp coriander, freshly chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Method

To make the seaweed crisps, moisten the dried seaweed with sunflower oil, and place on a baking tray. Preheat an oven to 230 degrees/gas 8, then turn it off and place the seaweed inside the oven and leave it for two hours, allowing it to crisp up.

To make the dressing, combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, lime juice, ginger juice and shallots in a small bowl and mix together. Lastly, add the coriander and season with salt, to taste.

Arrange the oysters on a bed of ice, carefully retaining any juices in the shell, drizzle dressing over each oyster in the shell.

Serve chilled, garnished with seaweed crisps.