Apple, sage and onion stuffed pork sausage with apple, mustard seed and onion compote

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Stuffing:

200g breadcrumbs

2 small apples, diced

1 small white onion, diced fine

1tsp dried sage

50g butter

Mince:

600g pork mince

1 egg

3 pinches salt

3 pinches white pepper

40-60g breadcrumbs

15ml rapeseed oil

Compote:

10ml vegetable oil

2 small red onions, diced

2tbsp yellow mustard seeds

1 Pink Lady apple, diced

30ml cider vinegar

2tbspn caster sugar

200ml high quality cider

Method

Compote: Heat a heavy-based pot and add the oil. Sweat the onions for six to eight minutes. Add the mustard seeds and apple; sauté for three minutes. Add the cider vinegar and sugar and reduce for three minutes. Add the cider and mix well. Reduce rapidly for 10 minutes, mixing every minute, then simmer for 20 minutes. When it reaches a chutney-like texture, set aside at room temperature. Stuffing: Melt the butter in a pot and sweat the onion without colour for five minutes on a low heat. Add the sage and apple, mix well. Sweat for two minutes and mix in the breadcrumbs. Spread out the stuffing on a plate when it is cold and place in the fridge for 15 minutes. Mince: While the stuffing is cooling, put the pork mince in a large bowl. Add the seasoning and the egg, mix well. Add 40g of the breadcrumbs and mix well. If the mixture is still quite wet, gradually add a little more breadcrumb until it no longer sticks to the bowl, or your hands.

Lay out a line of cling film 22 inches long and cover with a second layer. Divide the mince into three equal amounts. In the centre of the cling film lay out the first piece six inches long by four inches wide and even it out so you have a rectangle of pork mince.

Now divide the stuffing in three and make a long roll of each piece, the length of the mince on the cling film.

Fold the mince over the stuffing and, using the cling film, roll it forward to create a roulade. Tighten each end of the sausage by holding the ends and rolling the sausage on the table, then tie each end together. Repeat.

Cover the three sausages with cold water, bring to the boil then simmer for five minutes. Remove from the pot, cut off the cling film and rest them for two minutes. Heat a pan and add rapeseed oil. Sear the sausages until golden. Slice thinly and serve with the compote and some salad or baby potatoes.