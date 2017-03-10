Angie’s Irish stew

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 6

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 kg lamb shoulder, trimmed and cut into 2.5cm chunks

2 onions, peeled and roughly chopped

3 celery stalks, trimmed and sliced

1 bay leaf

4 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

1 litre beef or lamb stock

900g potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm slices

Good knob of butter

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Slices of white bread, to serve

Method

Angie Maher looked after my dad when he was growing up, and when I first started going to school she used to walk me home and give me lunch, which was regularly Irish stew.

Her Irish stew is legendary in the Skehan family, with my dad’s five siblings and my 11 cousins all having been brought up on it. Angie always knew how to feed an army of hungry mouths, so I hope this version of the recipe does hers justice.

Place a large, flameproof casserole pot over a high heat, add one tablespoon of the oil and brown the lamb pieces in two batches. Remove and set aside on a plate. Reduce the heat to medium-high, add another tablespoon of oil and fry the onion, celery and carrot for four to six minutes, or until the onions have softened.

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius /gas 3.

Return the meat to the pot, along with the bay leaf and stock. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and push the slices of potato down into and across the top of the stew. Dot with a little butter and give a final seasoning of sea salt and ground black pepper.

Cover the pot and place in the oven to cook for about 1½ hours, or until the meat is tender, then remove the lid and cook for a further 10 minutes, until the potatoes have coloured.

You can serve the stew straight away or leave it covered overnight in the fridge for the flavours to develop. Serve in deep bowls with slices of white bread to soak up the liquid.