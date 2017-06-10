A dish worthy of a dinner party Donal Skehan’s spiced roast aubergine salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Turkish/Middle Eastern

Ingredients Serves 4

2 large aubergine, cut into 2cm thick slices

8 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp ras el hanout

Sea salt & ground black pepper



For the taghourt:

200g Greek yoghurt

5 tbsp tahini

Squeeze of lemon juice



For the salad:

150g pearl barley, cooked

A good handful of coriander

A good handful of parsley

A good handful of mint leaves

A good handful of rocket leaves

3 tbsp olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Method

Roast aubergine slices could be eaten just as they are warm from the oven but served with a creamy nutty sauce and topped with a herb and grain salad, they become elevated to dish worthy of a dinner party. Pearl barley can be swapped for bulgur, quinoa or brown rice.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, ras el hanout and a generous seasoning of sea salt and ground black pepper.

Score the flesh of each aubergine slice lightly with the tip of a sharp knife and then transfer them to the mixing bowl. Toss until each slice is completely coated.

Lay the aubergine slices flat on a large baking tray – you may need a second one depending on the size of the aubergines.

Roast in the oven for 25 minutes or until the flesh is tender but still holding it’s shape. Remove and allow to cool.

Prepare the taghourt by whisking the ingredients together. Loosen with water until it becomes a dropping sauce like consistency.

In another mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice and season to taste. Add the pearl barley, herbs and salad leaves and toss to coat.

Arrange the cooked aubergine slices on a serving platter and top with the herb salad and a generous drizzle of the tahini yoghurt sauce.