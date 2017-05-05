Planning a barbecue this weekend? All you need to know

With sun promised for more than 15 consecutive minutes over the course of the weekend, it is understandable that many people’s thoughts will turn to eating outside - no matter how cold it actually is.

It is, after all, the Irish way to celebrate the sun - even when it is only delivering the faintest promise of heat - by rushing out into the garden and firing up the barbecue in order to burn some meat.

There is a very good chance that by Sunday evening, towns and cities around the country will smell like they have fallen foul of some class of charcoal-fuelled apocalypse, so widespread will be the barbecuing.

But what do you need to make the most of a fine (ish) summer evening? Can you use a gas barbecue or is charcoal essential? And how much cash do you need to spend?

What’s on offer?

We had a quick at what is on offer this weekend and reckon you could spend less than a tenner or almost 4,000 quid on the means to cook an al fresco feast.

The most expensive machine we found was the Beefeater Signature S3000S Burner & Side Burner “Plus”, which was selling for €3,955.50 at an outdoor shop in Dublin.

A friend you paid through the nose for and one you will probably only see a couple of nights a year

Four grand? Will it drive us somewhere warm and sunny every time we fire it up? No, no it will not. Instead, what it will give us is five powerful burners, a stainless steel convection roasting hood, a viewing window, a side burner and shelves, storage baskets, towel rack, and an optional rotisserie kit.

In the words of the shop, this “marvellous barbecue will soon become your best friend”. Sure, a friend you paid through the nose for and one you will probably only see a couple of nights a year.

Weber might not sell the dearest barbecues in the country, but they are still the kings of the barbecue world and make all shapes and sizes of gas and charcoal barbecues.

The most high-end option we could find was the Spirit Classic E-210, which could be yours for €599.99. It is, Woodies told us, “designed for ease of use and efficient barbecuing”. Not only that, it is “the perfect starting point for anyone getting into gas” - something which sounds neither wise nor safe to be honest.

Built-in thermometer

The blurb goes on to promise “a number of features to introduce to you to barbecuing” including a built-in thermometer, six tool holders, a grease management system and “Flavorizer Bars”.

Flavorizer what now?

According to Weber, Flavorizer Bars “direct grease and drippings away from the burner tubes, which cuts down on flare-ups tremendously”. Not only that, but an “extra benefit of Flavorizer Bars is that they help add that ‘cooked on a grill’ flavor to your food. Drippings, marinades and juices from food being cooked fall down onto the hot Flavorizer Bars, and are vaporised and circulate back up to the food and add that great, extra flavour.”

Marketing nonsense

Do they work? We can’t say for sure, but the internet is divided on this hot topic. Some people on barbecuing forums (they exist) suggest the bars are amazing, while others claim they are just marketing nonsense to allow Weber charge this much for something that - in this country at any rate - rarely sees the light of day.

If you want to be all 21st-century and eco-friendly about your barbecue, you could look at the Go Sun Solar Barbecue. It is, as the name suggests, powered by the sun, so needs neither coals nor gas to cook your dinner.

On a sunny day, it will cook your dinner “to perfection” in 20 minutes, while on a not-so-sunny day, it will take an hour to cook your al-fresco feast. You just open the chrome-like panels to the elements, slide the food into the chrome chute at its core and wait.

It is portable, compact and eco-friendly and you can even drain your food of grease to make it crisp up. But is it barbecuing? Are there burned sausages? Uncooked chicken? Is it a satisfying experience? We’re not convinced.

Slightly more convincing is the Calor Mini BBQ, which sells for about €170. It’s like a mini-cooker pretending to be a barbecue. The cooking area is small, but it will get through a bunch of sausages and burgers handily enough.

The Bar-Be-Quick Family BBQ is a disposable number and costs €9.99. By any measure, it is at the very opposite end of the scale to the Beefeater. Its key advantage is that you don’t have to invest too much or rely too heavily on our weather.

Lighter fluid

It is very easy to start once you have a match, but patience and care will be needed unless you want your food to smell of lighter fluid or to be burned to a crisp. On top of all that, of course, you have to dispose of it when you are done.

You can buy charcoal-fuelled kettle barbecues for between €25 and €50 and such things always represent good value. They are easy to assemble and, although not as high-quality as some other barbecues, are still perfectly functional.

Never ones to miss a trick, Aldi are selling barbecues this weekend - although they won’t be available until Sunday morning - by which time the sun might have disappeared.

We’ve not had a go of this one, but Aldi’s Gardenline Red 3Burner Gas Barbecue looks pretty swish and costs €129.99.