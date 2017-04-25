New chefs hit the stoves at well-known Dublin restaurants

Graham Neville, who is the current Commissioner General of Euro-Toques Ireland, the “community of chef and cooks”, has left Restaurant FortyOne at Residence, on St Stephen’s Green to take up a new position as head chef at Dax restaurant in Upper Pembroke Street, with the option to take a stake in the business in the future.

Neville, whose cooking is known for its lightness of touch and avoidance of butter and sugar, says his menu at Dax will be similar to what he has been doing during his nine-year tenure at Restaurant FortyOne, where he finished up three weeks ago.

He will be rekindling a working relationship with Olivier Meisonnave, owner of Dax, as they worked together at Thornton’s in the past. “I am excited to be working with Graham again and have always admired his cooking, particularly at Restaurant FortyOne,” he said.

Dax reopens on Wednesday at lunchtime, having undergone a two-week refurbishment.

The head chef position at Restaurant FortyOne has been filled by Peter Byrne, who was formerly chef de cuisine at the Marriott Powerscourt Hotel.