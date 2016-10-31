Mouthwatering line-up: Food Month starts at ‘The Irish Times’

November is Food Month at The Irish Times and starting tomorrow, there will be a month-long focus on all things food and drink.

Food will be explored from every angle across all sections of the newspaper and website, from how it is produced to how we buy, sell and consume it.

Health issues, food education and nutrition will also feature in a series of stories from our correspondents and photographers.

Suzanne Campbell will look at 50 years of Irish dietary habits to see how we eat has changed, while Sorcha Pollak will speak to recent arrivals about their food experiences here. There will also be weekly columns from chefs and food lovers.

There will be additional recipes and interviews in The Irish Times Magazine, from guests such as Jamie Oliver and Anthony Bourdain.

Generation Emigration readers from around the world will be sharing some specialties from where they live, while we will have Irish Times writers and well-known faces debating foods they love and hate.

This Friday, November 4th, the Winter Food and Drink magazine is free with The Irish Times, with a column on bullying in professional kitchens by London-based Irish chef Robin Gill and the Netflix TV show’s search for an Irish Chef’s Table.

There will also be a special Food Month episode of the Women’s Podcast.

In association with the Restaurants Association of Ireland, there will be a chance to win dinner out once a month for a year in some of Ireland’s top restaurants.

We return to the RDS for the second Bite Artisan Food Festival from November 18th-20th with more than 100 artisan food stalls and demonstrations from chefs and food producers, including Ireland’s newest Michelin-star recipients Damien Grey and Andrew Heron of Heron & Grey.

See irishtimes.com/foodmonth