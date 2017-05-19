Litfest2017: Our food writers are live with all the news from Ballymaloe

Litfest: A Food and Drinks Literacy Festival returns to Ballymaloe in Co Cork this weekend (albeit with a fancy new title). The three-day festival includes tastings, talks, demos, and lots more, with some big names from the food world, Brian McGinn, producer of Netflix series Chef’s Table, cookbook writer Claudia Roden, chef Robin Gill from the Dairy, in Clapham and even EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, who will be giving a talk on Sunday.

Some 8,000 people are expected to attend the event, which takes place across two venues – Ballymaloe House, and Ballymaloe Cookery School, which are 7km apart. If you can’t make it to the festival, you can keep up with all the happenings here, with live tweets from Irish Times food writers Marie-Claire Digby, Aoife McElwain and Lily Higgins, along with other food lovers and writers.