Litfest 2017: Day three of Cork festival under way

Litfest: A Food and Drinks Literacy Festival returns to Ballymaloe in Co Cork this weekend (albeit with a fancy new title). The three-day festival includes tastings, talks, demos, and lots more, with some big names from the food world, including Brian McGinn, producer of Netflix series Chef’s Table, cookbook writer Claudia Roden, chef Robin Gill from the Dairy, in Clapham and even EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, who will be giving a talk on Sunday.

Chefs Robin Gill (in blue) and Richard Falk from The Dairy in Clapham prepping for their popu up lunch at Ballymaloe House at Litfest today. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

Some 8,000 people are expected to attend the event, which takes place across two venues – Ballymaloe House, and Ballymaloe Cookery School, which are 7km apart. If you can’t make it to the festival, you can keep up with all the happenings here, with live tweets from Irish Times food writers Marie-Claire Digby, Aoife McElwain and Lilly Higgins, along with other food lovers and writers.