Litfest 2017: Day three of Cork festival under way
Live coverage from the three-day food and drinks literacy festival in Co Cork
Litfest festival director Darina Allen and Bobby Kerr. Photograph: Joleen Cronin
Food writer and author Claudia Roden. Photograph: Joleen Cronin
Photographers Daniel Callen and Ballymaloe Cookery School student James Darbey delivering bread for lunch. Photograph: Joleen Cronin
Monika Linton, Josep Carbonell and Leo Rivera of Brindisa London in the Ballymaloe veg garden. Photograph: Joleen Cronin
Rory O'Connell (right) and Darina Allen, festival directors, and John Bowman launching the fifth Ballymaloe Literary Festival
Litfest: A Food and Drinks Literacy Festival returns to Ballymaloe in Co Cork this weekend (albeit with a fancy new title). The three-day festival includes tastings, talks, demos, and lots more, with some big names from the food world, including Brian McGinn, producer of Netflix series Chef’s Table, cookbook writer Claudia Roden, chef Robin Gill from the Dairy, in Clapham and even EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, who will be giving a talk on Sunday.
Some 8,000 people are expected to attend the event, which takes place across two venues – Ballymaloe House, and Ballymaloe Cookery School, which are 7km apart. If you can’t make it to the festival, you can keep up with all the happenings here, with live tweets from Irish Times food writers Marie-Claire Digby, Aoife McElwain and Lilly Higgins, along with other food lovers and writers.